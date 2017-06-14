Congressional baseball shooter from Belleville

James Hodgkinson of Belleville protests outside of the United States Post Office in Downtown Belleville in this file photo. Hodgkinson is part of the “99%” team drawing attention to the disproportionate amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans have acquired. Also protesting outside of the post office where members of the Communications Workers of America Local 4217 they were drawing attention to the low percentage of taxes paid by AT&T.
Derik Holtmann
Derik Holtmann/BND
Several agencies were at the residence of the accused shooter, who was killed during the gunfire at a practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning. The shooter, according to law enforcement, was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” Wednesday morning agnets swarmed Hodgkinson’s two-story home on the outskirts of Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
ATF police carry a bag of items after searching a U.S. Postal Vehicle Wednesday morning. Several agencies were at the residence of the accused shooter, who was killed during the gunfire at a practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning. The shooter, according to law enforcement, was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” Wednesday morning agnets swarmed Hodgkinson’s two-story home on the outskirts of Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Members of the media from several states gathered at the edge of James T Hodgkinson’s property and near a sign advertising his business. The accused shooter, who was killed during the gunfire at a practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning was from Belleville. The shooter, according to law enforcement, was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” Wednesday morning agnets swarmed Hodgkinson’s two-story home on the outskirts of Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson talks to media about an incident in March when James T. Hodgkinson was not arrested for shooting on his property. The accused shooter, who was killed during the gunfire at a practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning was from Belleville. The shooter, according to law enforcement, was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” Wednesday morning agnets swarmed Hodgkinson’s two-story home on the outskirts of Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Investigators outside the Belleville home of James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter in the congressional shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Hodgkinson, 66, lived with his wife on Rolling Hills Lane.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Investigators outside the Belleville home of James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter in the congressional shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Hodgkinson, 66, lived with his wife on Rolling Hills Lane.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Several people who appeared to be family or friends of the accused shooter move about the property with agents. James T. Hodgkinson who was killed during the gunfire at a practice for a congressional baseball game Wednesday morning was from Belleville. The shooter, according to law enforcement, was James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who belonged to a number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.” Wednesday morning agnets swarmed Hodgkinson’s two-story home on the outskirts of Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com