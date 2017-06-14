Metro-East News

June 14, 2017 9:29 PM

Bost will appear on Fox and Friends to discuss shooting

News-Democrat

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost will appear on Fox and Friends at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

The congressman who represents Illinois’ 12th congressional district, which includes Belleville, will discuss the shooting in Alexandria.

James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, is the alleged shooter in the incident that left five people injured and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, in critical condition.

