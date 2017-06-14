Bost will appear on Fox and Friends to discuss shooting

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost will appear on Fox and Friends at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.
The congressman who represents Illinois’ 12th congressional district, which includes Belleville, will discuss the shooting in Alexandria.
James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, is the alleged shooter in the incident that left five people injured and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, in critical condition.
Tune into @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:50AM CT. I'll be discussing the latest on the shooting in Alexandria.— Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) June 15, 2017
Comments