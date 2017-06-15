Rain will turn to steamy hot the rest of Thursday

Savor the early-morning rain; it may be a distant memory by the time the skies clear and the metro-east reaches a high in the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.
Showers and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend, with highs in the 90s Friday and Saturday but only reaching the mid-80s on Sunday.
The day-by-day forecast:
Today ... Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
