Part of westbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis to close over weekend

More than 2.5 miles of westbound Interstate 44 in the downtown area are slated to be closed during the upcoming weekeend, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
During the closure, crews are scheduled to remove and replace pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street bridge ramp to westbound I-44 /southbound I-55 and replace joints along the bridge over 3rd Street.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, MoDOT plas to close:
▪ All lanes of westbound I-44 from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge;
▪ All lanes of westbound I-44 and southbound I-55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split.
Drivers will only be able to continue on I-70 to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or exit to Tucker, MoDOT said.
MoDOT plans additional closures, at 7 p.m. Friday:
▪ The I-70 express lanes.
▪ The ramp from Washington Avenue to westbound I-44.
▪ The South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound I-44/southbound I-55.
▪ The ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55/westbound I-44.
▪ The ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut/eastbound I-44.
All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, MoDOT said.
To detour from the westbound PSB to southbound I-55/westbound I-44, drivers should continue on I-64 and exit at 21st Street/Market, MoDOT said. Motorists should then take Market to Jefferson and Jefferson south to the I-44 interchange.
To detour from I-70/westbound I-44, drivers should take Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.
Comments