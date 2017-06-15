Driver with revoked license hits 12-year-old on bike

A driver with a revoked license hit a 12-year-old boy as he rode his bike across Illinois 157 in Caseyville on Thursday afternoon.
Tom Coppotelli, Caseyville chief of police, said the boy was hit in the middle of the road as he crossed on his bike. His injuries were minor, and he didn’t go to the hospital. When police were there, he was conscious and alert.
“He was shook up and skinned up, but he’s OK,” Coppotelli said.
Police have the person who hit the boy in custody, Coppotelli said. It appeared the driver just didn’t see the boy as he crossed.
The boy and the driver’s identities were not released by police.
The crash occurred on Illinois 157 near Forest Boulevard.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
