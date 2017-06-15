Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metro-East News

June 15, 2017 4:56 PM

Driver with revoked license hits 12-year-old on bike

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

A driver with a revoked license hit a 12-year-old boy as he rode his bike across Illinois 157 in Caseyville on Thursday afternoon.

Tom Coppotelli, Caseyville chief of police, said the boy was hit in the middle of the road as he crossed on his bike. His injuries were minor, and he didn’t go to the hospital. When police were there, he was conscious and alert.

“He was shook up and skinned up, but he’s OK,” Coppotelli said.

Police have the person who hit the boy in custody, Coppotelli said. It appeared the driver just didn’t see the boy as he crossed.

The boy and the driver’s identities were not released by police.

The crash occurred on Illinois 157 near Forest Boulevard.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant 9:29

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

Macy's new Backstage outlet store in St. Clare Square 0:49

Macy's new Backstage outlet store in St. Clare Square
Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike 2:31

Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos