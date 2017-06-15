Emergency crews are working a car accident scene on Mississippi Avenue in East St Louis. kberg@bnd.com
Emergency crews are working a car accident scene on Mississippi Avenue in East St Louis. kberg@bnd.com

Metro-East News

June 15, 2017 9:19 PM

Crews working accident scene in East St. Louis

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

Crews are on the scene of an accident aon Mississippi Avenue in East St. Louis.

According to the crews working the accident, one person is still inside the car. There’s also a stretch waiting behind the car, which has gone into a ditch on the side of the road.

Crews are covering the car from bystanders. An arch helicopter is on the way to the scene.

A helicopter was circling above the scene but did not land. A reporter on scene says the car is currently covered and no one has been taken out of it.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Emergency crews on scene of Mississippi Avenue car crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos