Crews working accident scene in East St. Louis

Crews are on the scene of an accident aon Mississippi Avenue in East St. Louis.
At the scene of a car crash on Mississippi Ave in East St. Louis. Crash looks pretty bad pic.twitter.com/fSapLFhLoY— Kara Berg (@karaberg95) June 16, 2017
According to the crews working the accident, one person is still inside the car. There’s also a stretch waiting behind the car, which has gone into a ditch on the side of the road.
Crews are covering the car from bystanders. An arch helicopter is on the way to the scene.
Accident occurred just past the sauget border pic.twitter.com/PpPAjuxQH4— Kara Berg (@karaberg95) June 16, 2017
A helicopter was circling above the scene but did not land. A reporter on scene says the car is currently covered and no one has been taken out of it.
