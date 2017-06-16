Weekend plans? Better invite rain, thunderstorms to the party.

Metro-east residents should expect a rainy weekend, with Friday thunderstorms rolling in between noon and 4 p.m.
Forecasters are calling for a high around 88 degrees Friday.
Friday night will be cloudy with a low around 71 degrees, and a chance of thunderstorms after 4 a.m.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
