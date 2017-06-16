A young visitor views a California sea lion at Sea Lion Sound at the St. Louis Zoo.
Metro-East News

June 16, 2017

Headed to the Saint Louis Zoo this afternoon? Think again.

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

The Saint Louis Zoo will close its doors to the public at noon Friday as prepares to host a major fundraising event, ZOOFARI’17.

The zoo will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. until the noon closure.

Zoo officials encourage people planning to visit Friday afternoon to stop by other St. Louis sites such as the Missouri Botanical Garden, Missouri History Museum, Saint Louis Art Museum and Saint Louis Science Center.

The Zoo will go back to its normal business hours Saturday. Those summer hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

