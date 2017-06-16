Man charged with theft from lawn company, other suspects at large

A 40-year-old Dupo man has been charged in connection with the theft of more than $180,000 in equipment from Munie Greencare Professionals, a Caseyville lawn company.
Four counts of burglary were issued Tuesday against Claude R. Adams III in connection with the theft, which took place between April 18 and 20. The sheriff’s department said Adams stole four trucks and three trailers, each of which contained six riding mowers, nine backpack leaf blowers, and 13 weed trimmers. Sheriff’s deputies were able to recover most of the property.
St. Clair County deputies took Adams into custody on Wednesday. Adams remained in custody in the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Judge Jan Fiss set Adams’ bail at $150,000.
There were still other suspects at large and the investigation was continuing, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the sheriff’s department.
“Investigators were fortunate to get an early break which led to the recovery of most of the property,” Fleshren said in a statement. “With property in two states it took much longer than usual to identify and obtain charges against a suspect. This was a large scale theft, and the Sheriff’s Department is glad that we were able to locate property, and a suspect for the victim in this case.”
Joe Munie, Greencare president, said the theft was “very unfortunate.”
“We are very grateful to the police for the good work they have done in tracking down the thieves,” Munie said
The theft took place at a company lot at 1000 Milburn School Rd. in Caseyville.
