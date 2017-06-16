Prosecutors file DUI, drug charges in car crash that killed mother, daughter

St. Clair County prosecutors filed several charges against a 33-year-old man Thursday in connection to an accident in January that killed a 32-year-old mother and her daughter in East St. Louis.
Eric Eiskant is facing four counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, Class 2 felonies; two counts of reckless homicide, Class 3 felonies; and one count of possessing a controlled substance, a class 4 felony, in connection with the deaths of 32-year-old Tamika Thornton and her 12-year-old daughter, C’Mia Thomas.
Court documents allege Eiskant had cocaine, morphine and the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam in his system at the time of the accident.
Tamika Thornton's sister, Erica Thornton-Smith, said on Friday that these charges don’t change the reality her grieving family is facing.
“Like everybody says, it definitely doesn't make you feel any better,” Thornton-Smith said. “We lost two irreplaceable people in our lives. To know he is going to be punished for it is somewhat comforting, but not really.”
Tamika Thornton, was 32, and her granddaughter was 12. The two died not long after their vehicle was struck by an oncoming car at St. Clair Avenue and 79th Street on Friday afternoon.
Thornton lived with her mother Gail Ward in East St. Louis. She had been on her way to pick up her two daughters from school, an 11-year-old and a 4-year-old, in a blue 1994 Chevrolet Suburban when a Chevrolet Impala hit her car.
Thomas was in the passenger seat.
Court documents indicate an arrest warrant for Eiskant was issued Friday with a bail set at $500,000. On Friday morning jail staff confirmed he has not been taken into custody on these charges.
“It hurts even more because you know how unnecessary it is because he chose to be a low life and to be high,” Thornton-Smith said Friday. “He killed two people who had so much life ahead of them.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
