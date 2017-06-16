Metro-East News

Westbound I-55/64 lanes reopened near Poplar Street Bridge

Compiled by Joseph Bustos

The Illinois Department of Transportation has reopened westbound Interstate 55/64 lanes between Third Street and Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis, the agency said.

IDOT said the new ramp from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound Interstate 55/64, near the Poplar Street Bridge, also has been opened.

The lanes have had been closed as construction of the new ramp was taking place.

The project included construction of a new structure to carry traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64.

