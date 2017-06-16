Jason Quate
Father of dead Belleville girl faces 33 additional charges in Nevada

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

Jason Quate, the man who admitted to killing his daughter and concealing the body, was charged with 33 additional counts Friday in Nevada.

Quate has been charged with five counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, 21 counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, one count of committing open or gross lewdness with a child younger than 18 and six counts of child abuse and neglect, two involving severe mental or bodily harm.

Quate was previously charged with sex-trafficking of an adult, accepting and receiving the earnings of a prostitute and possessing child pornography.

In total, Quate faces 36 charges in Nevada. He was also charged with concealing a homicidal death in Illinois.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

