McDonald's is now serving tiny cups of guacamole

BND reporter Cara Anthony tries the guacamole at McDonald's. It is 75 cents and intended to go with the signature sandwiches, but you can order it by itself to put on fries, chicken nuggets, burgers — and the breakfast burrito?
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com
Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

Metro-East News

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

St. Clair County State's attorney Brendan Kelly speaks about the focused deterrence strategy to reduce violent crimes in St. Clair County. Police knowledge about crime hot-spots and the usual suspects will be gathered to help focus resources on the problems.

Editor's Choice Videos