Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting
KWMU-FM 90.7 radio interviewed Belleville News-Democrat breaking news reporter Dana Riese about the southern Illinois news organization's coverage of the congressional shooting by James T. Hodgkinson. Here is the audio of the interview from Friday by the St. Louis, MO, public radio station.
8:20
BND reporter Cara Anthony tries the guacamole at McDonald's. It is 75 cents and intended to go with the signature sandwiches, but you can order it by itself to put on fries, chicken nuggets, burgers and the breakfast burrito?
Suzanne Hodgkinson came out of her home near Belleville, IL, to talk to the media about her husband, James "Tom" Hodgkinson. She had no clue he wanted to shoot members of Congress. She also thought he was coming home after running out of money.
St. Clair County State's attorney Brendan Kelly speaks about the focused deterrence strategy to reduce violent crimes in St. Clair County. Police knowledge about crime hot-spots and the usual suspects will be gathered to help focus resources on the problems.
State lawmakers are being summoned back to Springfield to work on a state budget that includes a proposal to hike state income taxes to 4.95 percent and put curbs on property tax increases. Here's Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's plea Thursday to pass Illinois' first budget in three years.
Tom Calhoun attended school at same time, graduated at same time as James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, who was killed in Alexandria, Va., after shooting at congressional Republicans at a baseball practice.
Belleville residents react to the Congressional shooting in Alexandria, Virginia by gunman James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old man from Belleville. President Donald Trump announced said that Hodgkinson died during gunfire with Congressional security workers.