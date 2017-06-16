Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting

KWMU-FM 90.7 radio interviewed Belleville News-Democrat breaking news reporter Dana Riese about the southern Illinois news organization's coverage of the congressional shooting by James T. Hodgkinson. Here is the audio of the interview from Friday by the St. Louis, MO, public radio station.
KWMU/BND.com
Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

Metro-East News

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

St. Clair County State's attorney Brendan Kelly speaks about the focused deterrence strategy to reduce violent crimes in St. Clair County. Police knowledge about crime hot-spots and the usual suspects will be gathered to help focus resources on the problems.

Editor's Choice Videos