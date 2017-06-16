Girl Scouts make their own fun using cardboard and LOTS of duct tape - then race their boats in a lake

The "Hot Pink Jellyfish" boat (at right) captained by Sophia Boivin, 6, of Belleville, pulls ahead of the "Lulu" in the first cardboard and duct tape boat race at the Girl Scout Day Camp held at the Freedom Farm in rural Belleville. About 150 Girl Scouts attended the week-long day camp for area scouts. Sophia won the race, making it to the opposite shore of the lake before the "Lulu" and another boat created by the "Orange Cuties" team. LOTS of duct tape was used in the creation of these boats.
Girl Scouts carry their cardboard and duct tape boats towards the lake at the Freedom Farm in rural Belleville during the "Parade of Boats" before the races began. The boat races were the culminating activity for the 150 area Girl Scouts that attended the week-long day camp. LOTS of duct tape was used in the creation of these boats.
Girl Scout leaders prepare to launch another boat during the cardboard and duct tape races at the Freedom Farm lake in rural Belleville. LOTS of duct tape was used in the creation of these boats.
Girl Scouts carry their cardboard and duct tape boats towards the lake at the Freedom Farm in rural Belleville during the "Parade of Boats" before the races began. The boat races were the culminating activity for the 150 area Girl Scouts that attended the week-long day camp. Some of the boat racers had very creative team names, such as "The Queen Crabs" shown here. The boats were also named - names like "Lulu" or the "Hot Pink Jellyfish." LOTS of duct tape was used in the creation of these boats.
Olivia Murnane, 12, a Girl Scout with Troop 127 in Belleville, creates gigantic bubbles at the Girl Scout Day Camp at the Freedom Farm on Friday morning. Younger scouts were about to start racing their cardboard and duct tape boats in a shallow part of the nearby lake, so Olivia was having fun nearby waiting for the races to begin. The boat races were the culminating event of the week-long day camp that about 150 area Girl Scouts attended.
