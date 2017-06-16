Report: Hodgkinson had hit list with names of 3 congressmen

Congressional shooter James Hodgkinson had a hit list containing the names of three Republican congressmen when he was shot, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

The report said the list, found in Hodgkinson’s pocket, contained the names of Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks.

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, was shot dead by Capitol Police after he opened fire on congressmen Wednesday in Alexandria, Va. It happened while Republican congressmen were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The list was written on notepad paper, the Daily Caller reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Hodgkinson was a Democrat and supporter of the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders. In social media posts and letters to the editor of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hodgkinson often criticized Republicans and called for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Lindsay Rann, public affairs specialist with the FBI’s Washington field office, declined to comment on the alleged list, citing the ongoing investigation. U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department also declined to comment.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was among those shot by Hodgkinson.

Scalise can hope to make an “excellent recovery,” his trauma surgeon said Friday, even though the lawmaker arrived at the hospital Wednesday at imminent risk of death.

In his first public comments since the shooting, Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center said it’s a “good possibility” that Scalise will be able to return to work in his full capacity.

Law enforcement officials proceeded Friday with their investigation of the attack at a suburban Virginia park, including examining Hodgkinson's social media activities and his home in Belleville, Illinois. They released photos of guns similar to the handgun and rifle that were used in the attack, which officials have said were purchased legally.

Also suffering relatively minor injuries were two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and House GOP aide Zack Barth. Griner remained hospitalized at MedStar Hospital after getting shot in the ankle and Sava described her in good condition.

Bailey was spotted Friday back in the Capitol building, on crutches and out of uniform, accepting congratulations from fellow officers.

Lobbyist Matt Mika was shot multiple times and critically injured and remained hospitalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.