Guacamole and fries? Now on McDonald’s secret menu

What could be better than guacamole?
Answer: Guacamole and McDonald’s fries.
This off-menu item will give you “all the feels” if you’re brave enough to try it.
But before you order this secret menu combination, keep in mind that a small order of fries contains about 230 calories. Add another 50 calories if you plan to dip or slather your fries in guacamole.
Calorie counting aside, the guacamole at McDonald’s isn’t bad. It’s not great, but it’s not the worst thing I’ve ever tasted.
My tiny cup of guac cost 75 cents. (Prices may vary by location.) The McDonald’s worker who bagged my order gave me a cup of mayonnaise by mistake.
No big deal because the snafu gave me enough time to speak with the manager, who said McDonald’s uses real avocados in its guacamole.
A sign in the dining area said “creamy guac made from Hass Avocados makes for an incredible Pico Gaucomole.”
I’m not sure if it’s incredible. But it’s definitely edible.
Cara Anthony is a reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat. In an occasional column, she will discuss life as a first-time mom, millennial drama and fast food.
