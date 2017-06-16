East St. Louis man charged with pointing gun at child’s head

An East St. Louis man pointed a gun at an 11-year-old's head and a threw a knife at a woman, according to police.
Once in a holding cell at Cahokia Police Department, police say Nakia D. Jackson ripped a camera off the wall, threw it in a toilet and urinated on it.
Jackson was charged June 15 with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting a peace officer and one count of criminal damage to government property. All are class A misdemeanors except the criminal damage charge, which is a class 3 felony.
Police say Jackson pointed a gun at a 11-year-old May 13 and threatened to shoot her in the head. Just a day before, police say, Jackson threw a 7 3/4-inch knife at a woman. Both allegations resulted in charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
When police were called, police say Jackson attempted to get off the ground against police orders to stay down, and ran away from an officer to avoid arrest.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
