Two teen girls with history of suicide attempts reported missing

Two teenage girls have been reported as missing in the St. Louis County area.
Camille Ward, 15, ran away from her home in the 4500 block of Robbins Grove in St. Louis on June 7, police said. Camille was described as a black female, 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds.
She’s recieved psychiatric treatment for previous suicide attempts. Police believe she may be in the North St. Louis County or Fulton, Missouri, area.
The other missing girl, 16-year-old Cypress Coachman, has been missing since June 4. Coachman left the motel she and her family were staying at in the 1800 block of Bowles Ave. in Fenton, Missouri, with a bag of clothes.
Cypress has friends in St. Louis and the Kirkwood/Meacham Park area of the county, but lives in Oklahoma City, St. Louis County Police said in an Instagram post.
She’s been diagnosed with depression and emotional disorders and has refused treatment, police say. She also has a history of suicide attempts and threats.
Police describe Cypress as a white female, 5’2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a red hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on Camille or Cypress can contact Detective Thom Taylor at 636-529-8210.
