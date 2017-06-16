Ameren to donate 100 air conditioners to East St. Louis families

Ameren Illinois is donating 100 window air conditioner units to help low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities in East St. Louis stay cool this summer.
The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and the Catholic Urban Programs will distribute the air conditioners throughout the summer. Ameren is holding an event to publicize the event at 11 a.m. June 19 at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, according to an Ameren Illinois news release.
In total, Ameren Illinois is donating 450 window air conditioners to eight LIHEAP agencies across Central and Southern Illinois, adding to the more than 2,100 the company has donated since 2013.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments