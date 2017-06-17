Memorial service for U.S. Navy Seaman Robert Temple who was killed during bombing of Pearl Harbor

A U.S. Navy Honor Guard carries the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class Robert Temple from the Faith Family Church in Shiloh to a hearse following a memorial service on Saturday. Temple was killed on December 7, 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. His remains were recently identified due to advances in DNA technology. He will be buried in Hawaii.
Pastor John Temple speaks during a memorial service for his uncle, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Robert Temple, who died during the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. His remains were recently identified due to advancements in DNA technology. The memorial service was held at the Faith Family Church in Shiloh on Saturday morning. Pastor Temple officiated and delivered the eulogy. Seaman Temple's remains will be buried in Hawaii.
Overall view just before the start of a memorial service at the Faith Family Church in Shiloh for U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Robert Temple, who died during the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. His remains were recently identified due to advancements in DNA technology. Pastor John Temple of Faith Family Church - the nephew of Seaman 1st Class Temple - officiated and delivered the eulogy. Seaman Temple's remains will be buried in Hawaii.
A military honor guard posts the colors to begin the memorial service for U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Robert Temple, who died during the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. His remains were recently identified due to advancements in DNA technology. The memorial service was held at the Faith Family Church in Shiloh on Saturday morning, with Temple's nephew Pastor John Temple officiating and delivering the eulogy. Seaman Temple's remains will be buried in Hawaii.
