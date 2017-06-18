Hospice of Southern Illinois has new CEO, president

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Amy Richter is the new CEO, president of Hospice of Southern Illinois Pause 0:14 Workers collect hazardous materials at Swansea drop-off event 1:02 Hourslong waits for drivers at hazardous material drop-off in Swansea 0:17 Hundreds of cars line up for hazardous material drop-off 1:27 Memorial service for Navy sailor killed in Pearl Harbor bombing 2:07 Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet 1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States 1:57 Rep. Shimkus reflects on Congressional Baseball Game 1:10 Girls race cardboard boats, or are they duct tape boats? 8:20 Inside BND's coverage of James T. Hodgkinson congressional shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Amy Richter joined Hospice of Southern Illinois in December 2009, as the chief financial officer. She had been serving as the interim CEO since January of this year, when she took over for Rebecca Wisdom, who retired.

