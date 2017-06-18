New pizza restaurant headed for O’Fallon; bank opens in Belleville

A new pizza restaurant is in the works for O’Fallon.
Dewey’s Pizza could open as soon as mid-fall in the Regency Park retail center, said O’Fallon Community Development Director Ted Shekell. The restaurant is slated to be built next to Italian restaurant Bella Milano.
“We’re very excited,” Shekell said. “It’s a great thing for that location, and it’ll be a good fit for the community.”
Crews were in the process of grading the site early this month in preparation for construction.
The Ohio-based company has 24 locations in Missouri, Illinois and Ohio, including a location in Edwardsville, according to the company website.
Bank of America
The new Bank of America location along Carlyle Avenue is up and running.
Bank of America consolidated two of its branches, 330 W. Main St. in Belleville and 10 N. Belt West in Swansea, into the new location at 1911 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville.
The bank said no employees would lose their jobs as a result of the consolidation, as they were set to be either be relocated to other branches or will work at the new branch.
The new location is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Bank award
First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust was named 2016 Central/Southern Illinois Community Bank of the Year Award by the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to a news release.
The award is presented to the community bank with the best overall performance record for lending to small businesses in Illinois.
“First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust is committed to the economic growth of the communities we serve,” Eric McRae, executive vice president and senior lender for the company said in a news release. “Small businesses are the engines that power our local economy. First Mid is honored to receive recognition from the SBA for the fourth consecutive year for our role in supporting small business.”
First Mid-Illinois has locations in Edwardsville, Highland, Maryville, Swansea and Wood River.
Nurse practitioner joins HSHS pain management practice
Marianne Guthrie, a nurse practitioner has joined the HSHS Medical Group Pain Management.
Guthrie is working with Dr. Kristina Naseer, and they both care for patients experiencing problems with acute or chronic pain, according to a news release.
Guthrie completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing at McKendree University in Lebanon and a master’s of science in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis.
HSHS Medical Group Pain Management is at 340 W. Lincoln St. in Belleville. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 618-234-2120 ext. 3149.
Reporter Kelsey Landis contributed to this article.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
