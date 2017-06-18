Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, though the sun might come out later

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Comments