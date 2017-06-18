Metro-East News

June 18, 2017 6:13 AM

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, though the sun might come out later

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

