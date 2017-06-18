Metro-East News

June 18, 2017 8:50 PM

Former UFC fighter ‘not yet awake’ after train collision, family says

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

Matt Hughes, a former UFC fighter, has yet to wake up from a collision where his vehicle was struck by a train Friday, according to a family member’s Facebook post.

Hughes’ sister Beth Hughes Ulrici posted an official statement on her Facebook at 9 a.m. Sunday that Hughes “has no broken bones or internal injuries” but was “not yet awake and not responding as we would like to see.”

The post also said Hughes had “some minor lacerations and bruising and is currently being weaned from his ventilator.”

“Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support. Please understand that there are many false reports out there by people who say they are close to the family. We will post another update here when we have more news,” the post read. “Matt’s strength and determination along with God’s mercy and grace will bring him through this. We ask that you all continue to pray.”

Hughes, a graduate of Hillsboro High School, was seriously injured Friday when his truck was struck by a train on Beelers Trail in Montgomery County around 10:45 a.m. He was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Hughes was a welterweight champion and is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

