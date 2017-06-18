Metro-East News

June 18, 2017 9:18 PM

Metro Rec Plex ice rink closed temporarily due to storm damage

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

If you had plans to go ice skating sometime soon, you might need to hang up your skates for a bit.

The McKendree Metro Rec Plex ice rink is currently nonoperational due to damage caused by Saturday night storms, according to the Rec Plex’s Facebook page.

A comment on the Facebook post explained the storms caused “some issues in the maintenance system that now needs repaired (sic).”

The O’Fallon rink should be back up and operational by Monday, June 26, according to the post. On the site’s public session page, the event calendar reads “ice closed” June 18 to June 25.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders 1:42

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders
Amy Richter is the new CEO, president of Hospice of Southern Illinois 1:19

Amy Richter is the new CEO, president of Hospice of Southern Illinois
Workers collect hazardous materials at Swansea drop-off event 0:14

Workers collect hazardous materials at Swansea drop-off event

View More Video