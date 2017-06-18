Metro Rec Plex ice rink closed temporarily due to storm damage

If you had plans to go ice skating sometime soon, you might need to hang up your skates for a bit.
The McKendree Metro Rec Plex ice rink is currently nonoperational due to damage caused by Saturday night storms, according to the Rec Plex’s Facebook page.
A comment on the Facebook post explained the storms caused “some issues in the maintenance system that now needs repaired (sic).”
The O’Fallon rink should be back up and operational by Monday, June 26, according to the post. On the site’s public session page, the event calendar reads “ice closed” June 18 to June 25.
