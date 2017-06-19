Metro-East News

Metro-east says goodbye to spring with sunny skies, temperatures in mid 80s

News-Democrat

June 19, 2017 6:18 AM

Metro-east residents should expect sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees Monday, the last official day of the spring season.

Monday night should bring clear skies with a low around 62 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.

Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Saturday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

