Metro-east says goodbye to spring with sunny skies, temperatures in mid 80s

Metro-east residents should expect sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees Monday, the last official day of the spring season.
Monday night should bring clear skies with a low around 62 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.
Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Saturday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
