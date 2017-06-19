IDOT plans railroad work, road closures in East St. Louis, Venice

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane closures this week to allow the Terminal Railroad Association to carry out work, the agency said.
Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Illinois 15/Missouri Avenue from North 18th Street to North 22nd Street in East St. Louis is scheduled to be closed to allow Terminal Railroad to rehabilitate its crossing. The closure is scheduled to be in place through Thursday, IDOT said.
A marked detour is planned to guide motorists around the closure, IDOT said.
Lane restrictions are planned along Illinois 3/Cedar Street in Venice.
The road is scheduled to be restricted between Bissell Street and Broadway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Terminal Railroad plans to inspect its overhead railroad bridge, IDOT said.
IDOT asked motorists to be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area. Traffic control is set to be used to guide motorists around the lane restrictions, the agency said.
Comments