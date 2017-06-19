How to save on your electricity bill this summer

The Citizens Utility Board has launched a website with tips to use in order to save energy during the summer and information to think of when considering alternative electricity suppliers.
CUBHelpCenter.com includes tips such as raising your thermostat by two degrees, using a ceiling fan to stay cool, and turning off extra appliances when possible in order to save energy during the summer.
The site also includes Ameren Illinois’ supply prices to compare when electricity customers receive offers from alternate suppliers.
From June through September, people who receive their electricity supply through Ameren are paying 5.369 cents per kilowatt hour.
From October 2017 through May 2018 the cost is 6.13 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the first 800 kWh, and 4.543 cents per kilowatt-hour for usage over 800 kWh, according to CUB.
The rates include Ameren’s supply price, transmission services charge, and a supply cost adjustment, CUB said.
“Door-to-door electricity marketers will be out this summer, and we want people to have the information they need to make the best choice for their home,” CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said. “We also want to show how energy efficiency is the best way to cut power bills. The cheapest electricity is the electricity you never use.”
CUB also had tips to use when considering an alternate supplier:
▪ Don’t give out your electric bill or account number unless you are sure you want to switch.
▪ Ask if the rate you are being offered is an introductory or promotional rate. If it is, ask when the rate ends and what will be the new rate.
▪ Ask if the rate you’re being offered has any fees tied to it — such as an exit fee, or a monthly fee that will inflate the per-kWh rate. Exit fees are capped at $50. Customers can avoid an exit fee if they cancel a contract within 10 days of the supplier’s charges first appearing on the bill.
