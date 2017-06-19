What do Belleville public school employees get paid? Find out here

More than 1,200 records from Belleville school districts 201 and 118 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.
The database houses salary information for public employees across all levels of local government. Find it online at http://www.bnd.com/news/local/article156987924.html.
The top five salaries in the 2016-17 school year at District 201 were:
▪ Jeff Dosier, District Superintendent: $177,665.76
▪ Brian Mentzer, Assistant District Superintendent: $134,178.31
▪ Richard Mertens, Principal: $132,569.42
▪ Andrea Gannon, Alternative School Director: $131,465.57
▪ Melissa Taylor, Director of Special Education: $131,465.57
The 233 teachers in District 201 made an average of $73,000 during the school year, according to salary data.
At Belleville East High School, 42 aides made an average of $29,000, and at Belleville West, 34 aides made a slightly higher average of $31,000. Also, 36 custodians between the two schools took home an average of $50,000.
Other groups of employees include 22 special education teachers, who made $80,000 apiece.
In District 118, the top five salaries were:
▪ Matthew Klosterman, District Superintendent: $185,065.58
▪ Ryan Boike, Assistant Superintendent: $147,812.49
▪ Tracy Gray, Assistant Superintendent: $130,600.46
▪ Teresa Margaret Case, Principal: $120,675.19
▪ Lori Lee Taylor, Principal: $116,656.45
The 163 teachers in Belleville School District 118 made an average of $70,000.
About 88 substitute teachers were employed by District 118 over the past year, taking home about $2,500 apiece.
Other groups include resource teachers and special education teachers, who made almost $70,000 apiece.
The Public Pay Database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, while others on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added as they become available.
