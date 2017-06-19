Swansea man found unfit to stand trial for sex-abuse charges

Charges have been dismissed against a Swansea man who was charged with sex abuse of a child because he was found unfit to stand trial, even after treatment.
Jonathon Yon, 23, was charged in November 2013 with predatory criminal sex assault of a victim under 13 and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim under 13. Both charges were dismissed Wednesday, but Yon will still have to register as a sex offender, said Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan.
Although the charges were dismissed, the court did not find Yon not guilty on the charges, which is why he’s still required to register as a sex offender.
Yon was unfit to stand trial throughout his entire time charged, Dalan said, but because of the law, the court had no choice but to dismiss Yon’s charges when he wasn’t declared fit to stand trial soon enough.
Yon was originally charged along with his aunt and uncle, Tiffany and Terry Barton. Tiffany Barton, 34, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child. Terry Barton, 39, was charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
The abuse dates back to at least September 2009 and happened to three female children, all of whom were under 16 at the time.
Tiffany Barton was found guilty but mentally ill on a child-endangerment charge, and any other charges related to the case were dismissed as a part of a plea deal. She was sentenced to two years probation, which has since been completed.
Terry Barton pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
