Metro-East News

June 20, 2017 6:12 AM

Move over spring, summer has arrived with sunny skies and warm temperatures

News-Democrat

The metro-east will welcome the first day of summer with sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees.

Monday night, residents should expect a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with a low around 66 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees.

Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Belleville increases trash fee

Belleville increases trash fee 1:38

Belleville increases trash fee
Suspect in custody after killing cat at MetroLink station 1:46

Suspect in custody after killing cat at MetroLink station
St. Clair County Health Department wants your input 2:27

St. Clair County Health Department wants your input

View More Video