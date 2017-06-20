Move over spring, summer has arrived with sunny skies and warm temperatures

The metro-east will welcome the first day of summer with sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees.
Monday night, residents should expect a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with a low around 66 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.
Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
