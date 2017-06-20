Victims of double shooting are out of hospital, recovering

Two victims shot last week during an attempted home invasion are out of the hospital and recovering, according to one of the victims.

Daniel Petrus, 27, said he and his mother, Marva, 57, have both been released from the hospital after they were shot June 12 at her home in the 100 block of Glenview Drive in Belleville. Police responded to the home around 1 p.m. to a report of a home invasion and shots fired, according to Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach.

The two were taken to a hospital with injuries. Daniel Petrus was shot once and his mother was shot twice.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for their medical expenses.

Capt. John Moody said police believe there is no connection between the victims and the suspect.

Police were still searching Tuesday for a suspect in the shooting. The suspect was described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build and a short-style haircut, wearing a blue shirt and pants. He had a silver handgun. The suspect was last seen driving east on Main Street on June 12 in an older model white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.