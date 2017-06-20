Lindenwood hosts town hall meeting for area residents

Lindenwood University-Belleville leaders are scheduled to meet with area residents at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in an annual town hall meeting required by city officials.
The meeting will be in the Sen. Alan Dixon Student Center on campus at 2600 W. Main St. This is the same building where City Council meetings are being held while City Hall is being renovated.
When Belleville aldermen approved Lindenwood’s housing plan in 2015, they told school leaders to host an annual town hall meeting for residents because some residents who live near the college raised complaints about the students moving into homes in neighborhoods around the campus. Lindenwood has purchased over 50 homes and apartments in the area for student housing and the school received special-use permits from the city for the homes.
Last year’s town hall meeting drew a crowd of about 200 people. About 30 people spoke and most of them praised the school for taking over the old Belleville West High School campus while some questions were raised about security.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
