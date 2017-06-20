More Videos

  • Boat grounded on Illinois 158 after family avoids head-on crash

    A New Baden family was safe after a sedan sideswiped their boat, breaking the trailer off its hitch and sending the boat careening down the road and turning around their pickup truck on Illinois 158 near Mascoutah on Sunday night.

Metro-East News

Driver who clipped boat hauled by truck charged with DUI

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

June 20, 2017 4:07 PM

A man suspected of drunk driving in a vehicle accident near Mascoutah on June 11 was charged in connection with the incident.

William Wilson, 55, of Mascoutah, was charged with a DUI and improper lane usage after he allegedly clipped a boat being hauled by a young family as they returned from a day at Carlyle Lake.

Devin Phillips was driving a pickup with his girlfriend, Chianna Obernuefemann, and their two children on Illinois 158 when Wilson allegedly swerved into their lane and sideswiped the boat they were hauling. The crash caused their truck to spin around, snap the trailer off the hitch, and send the boat skidding down the highway.

The pickup came to a rest on the side of the road, but Wilson drove into a corn field.

A hearing to determine whether Wilson, whose other traffic offenses in Madison and St. Clair County were from 20 years ago, will be allowed to drive was scheduled for July 6. His first court appearance in connection to his charge for DUI was set for July 19.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

