Driver who clipped boat hauled by truck charged with DUI

Boat grounded on Illinois 158 after family avoids head-on crash A New Baden family was safe after a sedan sideswiped their boat, breaking the trailer off its hitch and sending the boat careening down the road and turning around their pickup truck on Illinois 158 near Mascoutah on Sunday night. A New Baden family was safe after a sedan sideswiped their boat, breaking the trailer off its hitch and sending the boat careening down the road and turning around their pickup truck on Illinois 158 near Mascoutah on Sunday night. cbischel@bnd.com

