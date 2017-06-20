Bethalto man charged after police say he faked a robbery and stabbing

A Family Dollar employee’s claim that he was stabbed and robbed turned out to be false after police obtained video footage.
Wood River Police Department responded to a 911 call from 23-year-old Zachary L. Hayes, of Bethalto, on Monday morning saying he had been robbed and stabbed on the east side of the building.
An officer at the scene described the wounds as superficial, according to a news release. Hayes was treated and transported to Alton Memorial Hospital. The suspect’s description was sent out to officers, and they set up a perimeter. Alton’s K-9 unit also came to help with the search.
But shortly after the call, police got video evidence from a local business and saw that the robbery and stabbing did not occur.
Video showed that Hayes stabbed himself, said Deputy Chief Dan Bunt. It looked to be an old wound that he picked at and made it bleed, according to police.
Hayes is now facing theft over $500 and disorderly conduct charges. The theft charges stem from money stolen from the Family Dollar store.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
