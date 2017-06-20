Cicero’s in St. Louis to close after nearly 40 years

After nearly 40 years, Cicero’s in the Delmar Loop will be closing its doors Sunday.
The popular Italian restaurant and concert venue announced its closure Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Now, the owners are looking for someone who may want to continue the “Cicero’s legacy” and buy the University City establishment.
“We’ve determined it no longer makes sense to continue,” the owners said on Facebook. “Our father, Shawn (Jacobs), put his heart and soul into a place that has become a St. Louis institution. He, and our mom, Alice (Jacobs), sacrificed everything our family had, and took a huge risk, to open Cicero’s. We couldn’t be prouder of them for their accomplishments.”
Shawn Jacobs, who founded Cicero’s in 1977 with his wife Alice Jacobs, died in June 2016, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Alice Jacobs died in 2012.
Cicero’s and Blueberry Hill “helped establish the Loop in the St. Louis music scene,” the Post-Dispatch reported.
