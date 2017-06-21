Metro-East News

June 21, 2017 6:12 AM

Summer solstice brings more sun, warm temps to metro-east

News-Democrat

The summer solstice should bring sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday to the metro-east area.

Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low around 70 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

