Summer solstice brings more sun, warm temps to metro-east

The summer solstice should bring sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday to the metro-east area.
Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low around 70 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
