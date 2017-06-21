Completion date for Gateway Arch museum renovations pushed back

Renovations to the Gateway Arch Museum won’t be completed until next year, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation said in a news release.
The ongoing upgrades are part of a $380 million renovation of the Arch Grounds.
Foundation officials had hoped the museum upgrades would have been completed by 2015. In 2016, during a tour of the ongoing work, officials said they hoped the museum would be completed this year.
Ryan McClure, the communications director for the Arch Park Foundation, said in an email to the BND, “the delay is due to many unforeseen site conditions that have been encountered during construction of the Arch visitor center/museum component of the project.”
The new visitor center at the Arch is being expanded by 46,000 square feet and is set to include more space for educational opportunities and private events.
The new museum under the Arch is set to include new interactive and engaging exhibits about America’s westward expansion.
“We are excited to be one step closer to completing this incredible new experience for visitors at the Gateway Arch,” said Mike Ward, superintendent of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, National Park Service. “While we had hoped that the project would be completed by the end of this year, it is most important that the project is completed in the right way. When we re-open the museum next summer, we are confident people will see that the wait was worth it.”
The foundation this week released a video of the future upgrades.
