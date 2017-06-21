Free fireworks show scheduled for Saturday in Shiloh

A free fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday at Three Springs Park.
Frierdich Fireworks is hosting a summer celebration, which is scheduled to include a tribute to military members, food for sale and musical performances, including the members from Roots in Blue, which is made up of personnel from Scott Air Force Base.
The event is scheduled to run from 5 to 11 p.m., with a 30-minute fireworks show scheduled for 9 p.m. Patriotic music is planned to be played during the fireworks display.
Three Springs Park is located at 2250 Frank Scott East Parkway in Shiloh.
For more information, go to havefunfireworks.com.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
