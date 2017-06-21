Victim in double shooting may have been stalked by gunman at ATM, police say

Police say the gunman in a double shooting and attempted home invasion may have followed one of his victims from an ATM to the victim’s home on Glenview Drive.
Belleville Police Capt. John Moody said the gunman was possibly stalking people who used an ATM, though Moody declined to specify which one. The gunman is believed to have followed 57-year-old Marva Petrus from the ATM to her home on June 12. Petrus was shot in the leg and her son, Daniel, was also shot once, according to Marva Petrus’ daughter.
Surveillance footage from the area of the ATM showed the same suspect vehicle connected to the shooting, though police were unable to capture a picture of the suspect from the footage. The suspect was last seen driving east on Main Street on the day of the shooting in an older-model, white Chevrolet Impala.
The victims were released from the hospital and continued recovering this week.
The captain urged people to be careful when using ATMs.
“The public should be apprehensive and very aware of their surroundings in using not just ATMs in Belleville, but anywhere,” Moody said. “If anyone is aware of anyone watching them or anything suspicious around an ATM, they should contact police.”an
Police were still searching Wednesday for the gunman. He was described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build and a short-style haircut, wearing a blue shirt and pants. He had a silver handgun.
Anyone with information can call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
