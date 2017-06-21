Belleville Circle K robbed; clerk held at gunpoint

A Circle K gas station in Belleville was robbed and a clerk held at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, police say.
Inside the gas station at 8300 Old St. Louis Road, a man came up behind the clerk, grabbed him on the shoulder and pressed an object into his back, according to a police report.
Once behind the counter, the man displayed a black handgun, opened the register and bagged the money inside.
The suspect, who took an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes, was described as a 5-foot-10-inch black man wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, a white hat and a pink cloth covering his mouth.
The robbery took place just before 2 a.m., police said. There was no one else in the store at the time of the robbery, and the clerk was not injured, according to police.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the robbery, and investigators are comparing the surveillance video with recent robberies in the area to see if there is a connection.
