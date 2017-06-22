Metro-East News

June 22, 2017 6:11 AM

Ditch those sunglasses and pack those umbrellas — the metro-east may see rain today

Bring those umbrellas to work, metro-east residents.

Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday — then, after 1 p.m., a slight chance of both showers and thunderstorms.

The day should remain cloudy with a high around 82 degrees.

Thursday night might also see showers with a low around 73 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m and 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight ... A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m and 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

