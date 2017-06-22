Ditch those sunglasses and pack those umbrellas — the metro-east may see rain today

Bring those umbrellas to work, metro-east residents.
Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday — then, after 1 p.m., a slight chance of both showers and thunderstorms.
The day should remain cloudy with a high around 82 degrees.
Thursday night might also see showers with a low around 73 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m and 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m and 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Comments