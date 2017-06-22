His dad is deployed, so a neighbor is standing in. Their story is melting hearts.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Bugs and bees' relationship to plants Pause 9:00 Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal 11:30 Durbin slams secretive Republican health-care-repeal process 1:08 Author talks about his travel book that includes St. Louis' Fox Theatre 2:01 MidAmerica Airport gets Allegiant Air flights to Phoenix 3:24 Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 0:35 Truck ends up in Alorton pond 0:18 Crews pull truck from pond after crash 0:21 Car reportedly drives into water in Alorton 1:10 Neighbor helps Alhambra family, pets get out of house fire safely Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Belleville resident Dean Cravens and his adorable neighbor, 5-year-old Brian Kelly, are melting hearts with their friendship. The soon-to-be kindergartener's father is deployed and he patiently waits for Cravens to come out and do yard work. Before Kelly's father was deployed, the two would often do yard work together. znizami@bnd.com

