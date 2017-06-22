Greenwood resigns from City Council to focus on state legislature

After six years on the City Council, freshman State Rep. LaToya Greenwood has resigned to focus on her legislative duties.
Greenwood sent a letter of resignation to Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks on Wednesday, saying she made the decision “to be able to focus on my duties as state representative.” Greenwood said she looks forward to continuing to work with the mayor and the city as a state lawmaker.
Greenwood won the state representative seat in November, beating Republican Bob Romanik. She replaced longtime East St. Louis politician Eddie Lee Jackson, who did not seek re-election. Jackson is the father of Emeka Jackson-Hicks.
LaToya Greenwood, who is the daughter of longtime East St. Louis District 189 school board member Lonzo Greenwood, said she is deeply grateful to the citizens of East St. Louis for twice electing her to the council. “I look forward to continuing to serve them as state representative of the 114th District,” she said.
Jackson-Hicks said she looks forward to “working with State Rep. LaToya Greenwood to move this city forward.”
Traditionally, the mayor appoints a replacement on the council. Jackson-Hicks said she will name a replacement, but has not set a timetable for when the new member will be named.
“I am going to take my time and really think about who would be a good fit for the council,” Jackson-Hicks said.
Council members are paid about $1,700 a month.
The BND reported last month that Greenwood also earns $93,400 a year as director of human resources for District 189. Greenwood’s legislative duties will cause her to be absent more than 50 percent of the time this year from her school district job. She will not be paid for the time she misses, her supervisors said.
She also missed six of seven City Council meetings since January, when she assumed her duties as a state representative, the BND reported. She earns $67,836 in that job plus expenses.
