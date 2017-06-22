Metro-East News

June 22, 2017 10:52 AM

Southern Illinois woman wins $50,000 from Illinois lottery

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

A Chester woman’s loyalty to Quick Pick tickets paid off when she won the $50,000 Powerball prize in the June 7 lottery drawing.

“I’m so happy and grateful! I’m going to use this money to pay off my debt,” Stewart said when she went to the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights to present her ticket. “I play Powerball two or three times a month, and I always buy a Quick Pick.”

Tina Stewart’s bought her ticket, which matched four numbers plus the Powerball number, at Belleville Quick Stop at 1258 Lebanon Ave. The retailer also received a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were – 05 - 21 - 57 - 66 - 69 – and the Powerball number was 13.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

