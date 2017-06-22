Durbin, Duckworth statements on health care bill

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, released the following statement after Senate Republicans released their health care bill Thursday:
“Now we know why Senate Republicans kept this bill a secret for so long — it will take health insurance away from millions of Americans, and increase costs for Illinois seniors and families. The deep cuts to Medicaid are a disaster for downstate and Chicagoland areas as well.
“We need to stop this Republican health care repeal effort now that we know the devastating impact of their secret bill.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, issued the following statement:
“Last night, the President complained that Republicans could propose the ‘single greatest health care plan in the history of the world’ and Democrats would block it. That’s not true. I’ve always been willing to work with Republicans to improve our nation’s health care system, but this secretly-negotiated, partisan health care plan simply makes it worse. The Senate Republican plan gives massive tax cuts to Trump’s billionaire friends while forcing millions of working Americans to pay more for less care.
“It also guts Medicaid funding that new mothers, children, seniors, Veterans and people with disabilities rely on to lead full, happy and healthy lives. Does the President — do Republicans — truly believe this is the ‘single greatest health care plan in the history of the world?’ The American people certainly know it isn’t.”
