Former Missouri man sentenced for leading stolen property ring

A former O’Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for leading and organizing a $4 million stolen property ring, according to the U.S. District Attorney of Southern Illinois.
Jason Parmeley, 43, told the court that he used the internet to take people’s credit card numbers from retail stores, like Home Depot, Lowes and Menards, and rental stores like SunBelt Rentals. He then would place orders in their name with their card number, buying appliances, computers, expensive tools and construction equipment, according to a news release.
After that, he sold the items substantially below retail price, and transferred the profits to himself in Mexico, where he lived and controlled the ring until he was deported in August 2015. The stolen property ring operated in the metro-east and other locations.
Parmeley was sentenced Thursday morning for his role as the leader and organizer of the ring, as well as bank fraud he committed in Alabama.
Parmeley’s co-defendant, 26-year-old Angel Speed, from Columbus, Mississippi, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for crimes arising from his involvement in the fraud ring. He also has to pay more than $400,000 in restitution to the victims. Speed was Parmeley’s “second lieutenant,” according to court documents.
Eight of the 15 defendants involved in the fraud ring were sentenced to time in prison. Ryan P. Litchfield, 37, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was sentenced to one year in prison; James D. Litchfield, 59, of Madison, Illinois, was sentenced to three years; Shannah M. Flora, 42, of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Rigoberto Gutierrez, 28, of Compton, California, were both sentenced to 15 months in prison; and Russell J. Witt, 34, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, and Sean A. Shields, 48, of Ozark, Missouri, were sentenced to one year in prison.
The seven others involved in the case were sentenced to probation: Steven J. Belcher, 45, of St. Charles, Missouri; Nicholas A. Brockman, 20, of Wentzville, Missouri; Benedict G. Pellerito, 56, of Troy, Missouri; Bryce E. Atkinson, 22, of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; Alice J. Hembree, 44, of Moscow Mills, Missouri; Tony G. Robertson, 45, of O’Fallon, Missouri; and Jessie S. Urias, 38, of Compton, California.
