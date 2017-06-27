30 places where kids can eat free — or almost free

Why pay for a tiny bowl of mac ‘n cheese if you don’t have to?
You could save your family some serious cheddar by going to restaurants where kids eat free. The best night of week to find a free meal is Tuesday, but some restaurants give children a free meal seven days a week. We’ve tracked down free snacks, too!
From cookies and pancakes to pizza and pasta, check out this list of restaurants and markets where children eat on the house.
Every day
▪ Schnucks, all locations. One free cookie for children 10 and younger. That’s a sweet deal.
▪ O’Charley’s, 1313 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, 618-622-0405. Kids younger than 10 eat free with purchase of an adult entree.
▪ Olive Street Cafe, 12710 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 314-485-8710. Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, brunch and lunch, this restaurant is a 15-minute drive from the Magic House.
▪ Farmer’s Market, 500 N. Illinois St, Belleville, 618-235-2445. Play the “spin the banana” game to win a free piece of fruit. A purchase from the market is required to play the game. Fun!
▪ Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 6569 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, 618-230-7000. Kids can pick up a free item at the fruit stand for children in the market. The market also has carts for little shoppers as well. Cute!
Every day deals for young children
▪ Golden Corral, all locations. Children younger than 3 eat free every day.
▪ Best Pizza Buffet, 2525 Green Mount Commons Drive, Suite 220, Belleville, 618-257-2497. Children younger than 4 eat free at this pizza buffet every day.
Sunday
▪ Pasta House, 1097 S. Illinois 157, Edwardsville, 618-655-9955. Children eat free with purchase of an adult entree.
▪ Chevy’s, 1305 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, 618-632-6800. Children eat free with purchase of an adult entree.
Monday
▪ McAlister’s Deli, 101 Frey Lane, Fairview Heights, 618-622-8590. Kids get a free meal with purchase of an adult meal from 5 to 8 p.m.. This deal is also available in Shiloh, 3240 Green Mount Crossing Drive, 618-622-9310.
Tuesday
▪ Pantera’s Pizza, 1522 Troy Road, Edwardsville, 618-692-6000. Children eat free with the purchase of a regular priced adult buffet. Limit two kids per adult. Children younger than 5 eat free every day.
▪ Syberg’s, 1310 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon, 618-622-0801. Children eat free from 5 to 8 p.m. on family fun night. The restaurant brings in a balloon artist, too.
▪ Bob Evans, all locations. Kids younger than 10 eat free after 4 p.m. with purchase of adult entree.
▪ Fortel’s Pizza Den, 10716 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, 618-688-1073. Children younger than 10 eat free all day with a purchase of $10 or more.
▪ Pizza World, 1535 Johnson Road, Granite City, 618-451-1111. Children eat free at the buffet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays.
▪ Applebee’s, participating locations. Children eat free after 3 p.m. Call ahead before you go to make sure your neighborhood bar and grill offers this deal.
▪ Firehouse Subs, 5909 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, 618-234-3400. This offer is available all day with the purchase of a sub. Dine-in only.
▪ Ikea St. Louis, 1 Ikea Way, St. Louis, 888-888-4532. Get up to two kid’s meals for children younger than 12 with purchase of one adult entree.
▪ Denny’s, all area locations. Children eat free from 4 to 10 p.m. Call ahead to make sure the Denny’s location in your neighborhood offers this deal.
▪ Chili’s, 6311 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights, 618-398-9805. From open to close, kids eat free with purchase of adult entree.
▪ Ruby Tuesday, 6565 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights, 618-394-3561. Kids younger than 10 eat free after 5 p.m. with purchase of adult entree.
▪ Pizza Hut, 806 W. Main St., Mascoutah, 618-566-8355. Children younger than 10 eat free from 5 to 7 p.m.
▪ Fazoli’s, participating locations. Kids eat almost free (99 cents) with purchase of an adult meal.
Wednesday
▪ Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 Illinois 157, Edwardsville, 618-307-9020. Kids younger than 9 eat free after 4 p.m. with purchase of an adult meal.
▪ Olympika Bar & Grill, 127 North Belt East, Swansea, 618-416-1656. Children eat free with purchase of an adult entree.
▪ Chick-fil-A, 2532 Green Mount Commons Drive, Belleville, 618-257-9700. Kids meals are buy one get one free from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday
▪ Noodles and Company, 3290 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh, 618-206-2047. Children eat free from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with purchase of an adult meal.
▪ Captain D’s, 649 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, 618-235-2001. Kids eat almost free (99 cents) with purchase of an adult meal. Your child must be present when you purchase the meal.
▪ Eckert’s, 951 S. Green Mount Road, 618-233-0513. Kids eat free all day. One free meal with purchase of adult entree. Kids can also get a free child’s cone or sundae at the frozen custard shop with an adult purchase. And if your child is on a sports team this summer, kids in uniform can get a free cone after their big game on any day.
Saturday
▪ McAlister’s Deli, 5160 Pryor Drive, Scott Air Force Base, 618-416-9599. Kids get a free meal from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with purchase of an adult meal.
Weekends
▪ Steak ‘n Shake, participating locations. One child eats free for every $8 spent.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
