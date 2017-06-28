Belleville MetroLink robber sentenced to two years probation

An East St. Louis man has been sentenced to two years of probation for attempting to rob a pedestrian at a Belleville MetroLink station in April.
Deavonie L. Reynolds, 25, was charged with attempting to rob a man on the platform of the Memorial Hospital MetroLink train station at around 7 p.m. April 11.
The victim told police the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded the man’s cell phone and wallet. The suspect never displayed a gun. After a short struggle, the victim was able to break free and run away while dialing 911, police said.
Surveillance footage helped police identify Reynolds, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Reynolds was arrested on a MetroLink train near East St. Louis on April 21.
Reynolds originally faced three misdemeanor attempted theft charges, according to St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly. Prosecutors pushed to elevate the charges to a felony, but Kelly said the victim did not want Reynolds to go to jail.
Judge Robert Haida sentenced Reynolds to two years probation for the offense.
Comments