Deavonie Reynolds
Deavonie Reynolds Provided
Deavonie Reynolds Provided

Metro-East News

June 28, 2017 12:06 PM

Belleville MetroLink robber sentenced to two years probation

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

An East St. Louis man has been sentenced to two years of probation for attempting to rob a pedestrian at a Belleville MetroLink station in April.

Deavonie L. Reynolds, 25, was charged with attempting to rob a man on the platform of the Memorial Hospital MetroLink train station at around 7 p.m. April 11.

The victim told police the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded the man’s cell phone and wallet. The suspect never displayed a gun. After a short struggle, the victim was able to break free and run away while dialing 911, police said.

Surveillance footage helped police identify Reynolds, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Reynolds was arrested on a MetroLink train near East St. Louis on April 21.

Reynolds originally faced three misdemeanor attempted theft charges, according to St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly. Prosecutors pushed to elevate the charges to a felony, but Kelly said the victim did not want Reynolds to go to jail.

Judge Robert Haida sentenced Reynolds to two years probation for the offense.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled 3:15

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled
Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 2:40

Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack
'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots 0:54

'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos